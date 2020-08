Articles

Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020

Kane Brown got lost on his own property for seven hours, and had to call the police to be rescued. This was one of the revelations that came from the 26-year-old pop country star's recent interview with fellow country star Jana Kramer, who apparently now works for the junk food entertainment show, 'Extra!'

