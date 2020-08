Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 15:00 Hits: 5

Everyone wants to make the sound that makes the girls dance. Twerking reminds us that women's contributions to Southern rap and culture, while often devalued, can create space for liberation.

(Image credit: Jahdai Kilkenny for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/05/898935687/body-capital-how-twerking-shapes-the-sound-of-southern-rap?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music