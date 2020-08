Articles

Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020

The Go-Go's proved that pop and punk could mingle to land at the top of the charts. "You can take the girl out of punk, but you can't take punk out of the girl," says Charlotte Caffey, lead guitarist.

