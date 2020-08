Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 13:29 Hits: 4

Tennessee folk-rock band get an assist from Black Pumas' Adrian Quesada, who adds production, guitar, and mixing work on the track

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/cordovas-high-feeling-new-album-destiny-hotel-1039520/