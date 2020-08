Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020

Host Ari Shapiro talks with Linda Diaz, the winner of this year's NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest. Her entry, "Green Tea Ice Cream" is a dreamy R&B song anchored by her skilled and soulful voice.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

https://www.npr.org/sections/allsongs/2020/08/04/898907981/meet-linda-diaz-the-winner-of-the-2020-tiny-desk-contest