Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020

The term "Stan" was never supposed to be a term of endearment, or something to be proud of. Taken from the Eminem song "Stan" released in 2000 about an obsessed Eminem fan who ends up killing himself and his pregnant girlfriend after going off the rails, it doesn't exactly paint an enviable picture of next-level fan loyalty.

