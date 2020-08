Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 09:53 Hits: 2

This year's Tiny Desk Contest was truly like no other. Our winner stood out from the over 6,000 entries with a song about slowing down and enjoying life that captivated our judges.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/allsongs/2020/08/04/897656130/announcing-the-winner-of-the-2020-tiny-desk-contest?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music