Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 09:03 Hits: 5

Barrence Whitfield had to pull out of the Black Music Matters Festival on Monday due to concerns about exposure to COVID. Whitfield was slated to play on Tuesday night, but had to postpone it and will play an encore performance of the festival. "There was something with COVID, and we decided that we should wait," Whitfield said on Monday....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11306