Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 01:31 Hits: 5

Steve Holland---the last surviving member of the influential Southern rock band Molly Hatchet's most legendary lineup, passed away Sunday (8-2) after a prolonged illness. The guitarist for the group helped perfect the double guitar attack that became the band's signature.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/last-original-member-of-molly-hatchet-steve-holland-dies/