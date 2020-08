Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 07:21 Hits: 8

New York quartet Echo Bloom recently released ‘Three Little Birds‘, the opening track from their forthcoming new album Wake. The song caught our ear immediately with its Iron & Wine and Calexico sound that incorporates a wonderful junk shop percussive quality that Tom Waits would be proud of. There’s also a wonderful emotive wail courtesy …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/08/04/new-music-echo-bloom-three-little-birds/