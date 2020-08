Articles

There’s a woodsy, hypnotic quality to this new track from New York songwriter Rachel Angel. ‘Strapped’ quickly finds its pulse and the equivalent of circular breathing in the cyclical guitar. It’s wonderfully mesmerising as her ethereal voice intones and drifts across the speakers. It’s a bucolic Mazzy Star folk vibe that sparkles and floats along, …

