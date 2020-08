Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 17:51 Hits: 3

The Eddie Stubbs departure left many open questions about who would replace him in the evening weeknight slot, and if it would even be filled by country music since format changes and show cancellations have been a regular occurrence at WSM lately. But luckily, the evening slot will endure with Jeff Hoag.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/jeff-hoag-replacing-retiring-eddie-stubbs-at-wsm/