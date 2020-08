Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 16:00 Hits: 4

Our list of the best songs, albums and mixtapes by Southern rappers is a celebration that recenters the South as a creative center of hip-hop and presents the region for all that it has given to us.

(Image credit: Joelle Avelino/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/03/896255890/the-south-got-something-to-say-a-celebration-of-southern-rap-2005-2009?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music