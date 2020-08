Articles

Reba McEntire at her finest is some of the best country music you can find. She proved that when she released her latest album, 2019's 'Stronger Than The Truth,' which marked the redhead's return to the more traditional-sounding country of her early career, and it turned out to be one of the best albums released all year.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/reba-mcentire-to-reissue-deluxe-edition-of-landmark-album/