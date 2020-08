Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020

Musician Pierce Freelon grew up in a creative and famous Black family and now he's dropping his first children's jazz/hip-hop album, D.a.D., featuring his experiences as a Black millennial father.

