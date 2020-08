Articles

Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020

We first heard John Sieger’s songs when he headed up Semi-Twang in the late ’80s. It’s gratifying to hear that he’s still creating compelling music. From his arresting new album Modern Folk Vol. II, here’s “The Pleasure of Your Company:”

