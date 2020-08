Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 31 July 2020

Charley Crockett is the man for the here and now, pushing all those traditional country sounds forward, presenting them fresh for a new generation, and making sure they're preserved forevermore in their authentic and timeless modes. As Charley Crockett himself says, "Real country music is for everyone." And Charley Crockett is real country.

