World Premiere Track: Andy Watts Ft. Joe Louis Walker “Burning Deep”

Premier blues guitarist Andy Watts has earned a reputation as Israel’s Ambassador of the Blues. Over the years he has brought some of the world’s leading blues artists to Israel to perform and record with his 9-piece rockin’ blues band, Andy Watts & Blues on Fire, known as the biggest R&B show in Israel. Andy’s recent guests have included Joe Louis Walker, Kenny Neal, Lucky Peterson, Rick Estrin, Bernard Allison, Eliza Neals and others. Andy developed such great musical chemistry with Kenny Neal that Kenny wound up co-producing Andy’s new album, SUPERGROOVE, for his new label, BOOGA Music, in cooperation with the VizzTone label group and BratGirlmedia label management.

SUPERGROOVE features Watts’ signature guitar work and his great band – including bass, drums, keyboards, trumpet, trombone, saxophones and occasional guest harmonica. For vocalists, the album features special guests Joe Louis Walker and Eliza Neals, plus explosive soul singer Roy Young, Danny Shoshan and Gadi Altman.Half of the songs are Watts originals, while the others dig into classics by Freddie King and longtime influence Peter Green, plus compositions by Walker, Coastin’ Hank, and others.

“Burning Deep” featuring vocals by Walker is the 3rd track from SUPERGROOVE which is set for release on September 4, 2020 via BOOGA Music.

