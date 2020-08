Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 18:04 Hits: 4

Ross, who died July 21, was a member of the jazz vocal trio Lambert, Hendricks & Ross. She wrote "Twisted," which was recorded by both Joni Mitchell and Bette Midler. Originally broadcast in 1990.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/31/897192992/remembering-jazz-singer-annie-ross?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music