Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 18:04 Hits: 4

Swift's eighth studio album came as a surprise. In the isolation of the past months, she's cooked up a yeasty kind of sugar-free pop that rises above much recent music-making.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/31/897193428/with-folklore-taylor-swift-marks-off-her-past-and-enters-a-new-phase?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music