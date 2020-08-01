The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Welch, Rascal Flatts, McAnally drop new music

Category: Art/Music Hits: 4

Gillian Welch releases "Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol." 1 via Acony Records, the independent record label she and partner David Rawlings founded in 2001. This is the first installment of a three-part collection, which contains songs unearthed from a cache of home demos and reel-to-reel recordings. This 48-song collection, produced by Rawlings, was recorded between the making of "Time (The Revelator)" and "Soul Journey."...

