Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 01:32 Hits: 7

From Taylor Swift's recent surprise album 'Folklore,' the most folkish or "country" song from the collection called "Betty" is being sent to country radio as a proper radio single. It was sent officially to many radio affiliates on Thursday (7-30) after numerous stations were already playing the track.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/on-taylor-swifts-betty-coming-to-country-radio/