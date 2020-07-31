The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Clark spreads Xmas cheer in September

Terri Clark will spread the Christmas cheer in September with "It's Christmas... Cheers!" The disc, which drops Sept. 25, was produced by Clark. The album contains includes 10 songs and features musical guests Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, The Oak Ridge Boys, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss. The Time Jumpers play on every track. Each album will come with a Christmas postcard and the LP will feature holly green vinyl....

