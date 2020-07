Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 09:46 Hits: 2

Many pilgrims and tourists visit Mount Tabor, a holy biblical site. Nearby, archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a church that is around 1,300 years old.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/archaeologists-in-israel-discover-ancient-church-near-mount-tabor/a-54375353?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf