Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020

Traditional country artist Randy Barlow, known for his string of Top 10 hits in the late 70's, and for being a staunch supporter of traditional country music throughout his life, has passed away after a battle with Cancer. Barlow was placed in hospice care, and passed away Thursday morning (7-30). He was 77-years-old.

