Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 12:30 Hits: 2

No camping, no costumes, no glitter or dancing: Despite coronavirus canning many live music festivals across Europe and beyond, many are finding creative solutions, from the digital to the DIY.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-music-festivals-are-surviving-coronavirus-cancellations/a-54374343?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf