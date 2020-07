Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 08:00 Hits: 6

For decades, heavy metal terrified the masses. Today, gatherings like the Wacken Open Air festival attract people of all classes and ages. Here's a look at what makes the music so compelling.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-heavy-metal-became-mainstream/a-54368992?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf