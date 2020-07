Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 01:20 Hits: 4

D.C Cross Terabithian No Drums Records Bridge To Terabithia is a 1977 novel (and 2007 film) about two kids who discover an abandoned treehouse and create their own fantasy world to escape the trauma of their daily lives. Darren Cross has dialled into his own sonic Terabithia, in this unprecedented time of upheaval, and created …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/07/30/album-review-d-c-cross-terabithian/