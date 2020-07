Articles

Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020

Garth Brooks withdrew from consideration for the Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, saying it was time to let someone else win the biggest honor. Brooks has won the Entertainer of the Year seven times, including most recently in 2019. "This all started at the CMAs last year," Brooks said. "We were lucky to win Entertainer of the Year last year."...

