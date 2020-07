Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 18:30 Hits: 5

Once again Garth is being Garth, which means ultimately he's probably doing the right thing and making a good choice. He's just doing it in the most self-gratifying of ways. His heart is 100% in the right place. But his ego won't allow him to make an altruistic move without letting everyone else know what he's doing.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/on-garth-brooks-stepping-away-from-entertainer-of-the-year/