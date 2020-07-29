The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Travis releases first single in seven years

Category: Art/Music

Randy Travis released his first song since suffering a stroke in 2013. Marking the 35th Anniversary of his first radio single, "On The Other Hand," Travis released "Fool's Love Affair." Recorded as a demo, the song was stuck in storage until one of the writers, Charlie Monk, discovered it and sent it to Travis and longtime producer Kyle Lehning to bring up to 2020 standards. Travis still deals with aphasia and cannot record....

