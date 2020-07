Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 15:01 Hits: 5

Blakey led his band for almost 40 years, making many classic records with top musicians. Just Coolin', a newly unearthed 1959 recorded studio session, showcases his stylistic precision.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/29/895698313/belated-new-music-from-drummer-art-blakeys-jazz-messengers-is-a-gem?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music