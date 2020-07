Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 04:14 Hits: 5

Nashville Music Equality is continuing Dear Music City..., a series of conversations about racial issues that surround the Nashville Music Industry community, continues on Aug. 5 with a curator of the National Museum of African American Music. Dr. Steven Lewis, curator from the National Museum of African American Music, will present the history...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11297