Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 13:56 Hits: 3

In the new TV series "Sløborn," a sudden pandemic holds a North Sea island community captive. But why are viewers indulging in this and other plague disaster stories in the midst of an actual pandemic?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sl%C3%B8born-series-blurs-line-between-pandemic-fantasy-and-reality/a-54351610?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf