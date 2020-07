Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 15:31 Hits: 3

The biopic will be based on the Merle Haggard memoir Sing Me Back Home, with much of the picture to be centered around the 60's, and the tumultuous time in Merle's life when many of the most iconic moments in his career occurred, including escaping from local jails 17 times and ending up in San Quentin Prison in California.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/merle-haggard-biopic-movie-acquired-by-amazon/