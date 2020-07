Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020

If anything, The Balladeer takes lofty expectations already reaching towards the unattainable, and still impresses with what might be the high water mark of Lori McKenna's career so far. The wisdom and calming attitude flowing from these works is as potent as Asian proverbs.

