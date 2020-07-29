Giddens becomes Silk Road Ensemble artistic director

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Rhiannon Giddens is the new artistic director of the Silk Road Ensemble. "Proud to share that I will be stepping in to replace Yo-Yo Ma as the new Artistic Director of the Silk Road Ensemble," Giddens said on Facebook. The Silk Road Ensemble is a collective of dozens of musicians, composers, arrangers, visual artists and storytellers from Eurasian cultures and not a fixed group. Giddens is known for being part of the Carolina Chocolate Drops and then forging her own solo career....

