The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Giddens becomes Silk Road Ensemble artistic director

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3

Rhiannon Giddens is the new artistic director of the Silk Road Ensemble. "Proud to share that I will be stepping in to replace Yo-Yo Ma as the new Artistic Director of the Silk Road Ensemble," Giddens said on Facebook. The Silk Road Ensemble is a collective of dozens of musicians, composers, arrangers, visual artists and storytellers from Eurasian cultures and not a fixed group. Giddens is known for being part of the Carolina Chocolate Drops and then forging her own solo career....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11296

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version