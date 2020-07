Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 14:35 Hits: 6

Sometimes you just have to set everything else aside and find a bona fide veteran of country music that never swayed from that timeless, classic sound, never played a role or chased a trend, and delivers country songs with no affectations or irony. That's where the music of Scott Southworth comes into play.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-scott-southworths-these-old-bones/