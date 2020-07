Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 13:29 Hits: 6

A lot is to be seen and heard in 29 seasons at the Wagner festival. This year's edition called off, DW's Rick Fulker has found the time to pull up memories.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/three-decades-at-the-bayreuth-festival-personal-account/a-54333552?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf