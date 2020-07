Articles

Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020

Alan Jackson fans have been hankering for some new music for a while now since it's been a good five years since he released his last album. Well he surprised us all this week by releasing a new version of an old Don Williams song with up-and-coming Capitol Records Nashville signee Caylee Hammack.

