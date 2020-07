Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 11:45 Hits: 4

For more than 40 years, 96.3 WHUR-FM broadcast Patrick Ellis's beloved and popular radio show Gospel Spirit Sunday mornings, filling the homes and cars of Washington, D.C., with the sound of church.

(Image credit: WHUR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/26/895201719/remembering-radio-host-patrick-ellis-who-brought-the-gospel-spirit-to-d-c?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music