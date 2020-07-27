Warner signs Bexar

Articles

Warner Music Nashville signed country band BEXAR, whose major-label debut single "Again" came out on Friday. Pronounced "bear," the group gets its name from Bexar County, Texas, where lead vocalist/guitarist Chris Ryan spent a good part of his childhood. He's joined by Kentucky native and vocal/banjo/guitar master Logan Turner, having first met in one of Nashville's anonymous writing rooms during CMA Fest. They bonded over a love of bands like Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers....

