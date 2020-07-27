The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Warner signs Bexar

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3

Warner Music Nashville signed country band BEXAR, whose major-label debut single "Again" came out on Friday. Pronounced "bear," the group gets its name from Bexar County, Texas, where lead vocalist/guitarist Chris Ryan spent a good part of his childhood. He's joined by Kentucky native and vocal/banjo/guitar master Logan Turner, having first met in one of Nashville's anonymous writing rooms during CMA Fest. They bonded over a love of bands like Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem.asp?xid=11294

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version