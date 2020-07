Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 01:55 Hits: 3

A laidback sway of a song with some ghostly heartworn pedal steel and a fine ache of a vocal are the hallmarks of this new track from Robert Chaney, an American songwriter based in London. Chaney says about ‘Before I Go‘… “This is that 4am energy, when you’re hanging with someone special and you don’t …

