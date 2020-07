Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 10:59 Hits: 4

Europe's biggest holiday firm has grounded UK flights to mainland Spain after Britain ordered returning passengers to quarantine for 14 days. A spike of coronavirus cases in Catalonia is fueling fears of a second wave.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-tui-cancels-flights-after-uk-removes-spain-from-safe-travel-list/a-54319304?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf