Published on Friday, 24 July 2020

We knew Courtney Marie Andrews and producer Andrew Sarlo's vision was to take a sedate and simple approach to this record, only utilizing two other musicians. But what we didn't know is that 'Old Flowers' would present itself as such a devastating breakup record.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-courtney-marie-andrews-old-flowers/