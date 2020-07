Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 July 2020

Hear historic music from the Newport Jazz Festival, hand-picked by Christian McBride. Tune in to rare sets from Ray Charles, Cannonball Adderley, Sarah Vaughan, Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong.

(Image credit: /Newport Festivals Foundation)

