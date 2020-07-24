The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

McKenna, Anderson offer new sounds

Lori McKenna has had a great run as a songwriter with songs like "Humble and Kind" and "Girl Crush." But the Stoughton, Mass. resident is back pushing her own recording career with "The Balladeer," out today. McKenna received help from Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild on the opening "This Town Is a Woman." McKenna also receives help from fellow songwriters Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey - the three of them comprise Love Junkies - on "When You're My Age."...

