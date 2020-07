Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 14:09 Hits: 6

Rather than alter the script, Netflix decided to cancel a new series to be produced in Turkey. More limitations loom for the global streaming provider.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/netflix-cancels-turkey-series-in-row-over-gay-character/a-54307855?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf