Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 10:00 Hits: 4

After collaborating with David Bowie in 2014, the multiple Grammy-winning composer found her artistic process had been recombobulated a bit — much like our ever-more digital world.

(Image credit: Briene Lermitte/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/24/894686507/composer-maria-schneider-returns-with-a-reckoning-on-data-lords?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music