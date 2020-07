Articles

Some classic cowboy serenading on this new track from American songwriter Kyle Cox. There’s some Willy in the jazz-influenced, soft-shoe shuffle and a subtle doo-wop element that gives it an old-timey feel. Apparently the song was written for Cox’s 2.5 year old son – “Working through the emotions of everything in my life changing, missing the …

